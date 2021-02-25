New Maruti TVC Highlights Sporty And Young Persona Of 2021 Swift

Maruti Suzuki finally introduced a mid-life facelift for the Swift in India yesterday. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift currently range between INR 5.73 lakh and INR 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model, prices have gone up by INR 15,000-24,000, depending on the variant. The updated model comes with subtle cosmetic changes on the outside, a few new feature additions on the inside and a major change under its hood.

Maruti Suzuki has now released the official TVC for the new Swift in India. The Swift's new TVC highlights the young and sporty persona of one of India's most loved hatchbacks. In fact, it was the most sold car in India in 2020 and that's despite the hatchback not receiving any updates since the introduction of the third-gen model in 2018. The Swift's sporty looks have always appealed to young buyers and it will be more so with the new update, particularly because of the new dual-tone colors. It also packs more punch under its hood, thanks to a new engine, something young buyers will really appreciate in their sporty little hatchback.

The most notable and only cosmetic change on the exterior of the new Swift is a new design for the grille. While the older model featured multiple horizontal slats on the grille, the new Swift comes with a honeycomb mesh pattern with a with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle. That's all for exterior updates. There's no new design for the alloy wheels either. Maruti Suzuki, however, have introduced three new dual-tone attractive color options for the Swift - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof; Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and; Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

On the inside, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift does not feature any major change in design on interior trim. The only notable change is that the seats get revised fabrics upholstery. There have, however, been a few important feature additions. The base-spec Swift VXi now gets a new audio head unit that features feather-touch controls for volume and track change. The top-spec model, meanwhile, sees the addition of cruise control, coloured MID and auto folding ORVMs - very nifty feature additions indeed.

Under the hood, the new ditches the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopts the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output however remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency.Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

