New Mahindra Scorpio Caught Road Testing on Hills - VIDEO

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio has been caught on camera once again. This time, there is a spy video that shows the new SUV undergoing road testing on hills. The exact location, however, is not known.

The prototype of the new Mahindra Scorpio seen here is wearing heavy camouflage; similar to the ones that were caught testing in the past. Even though there have been multiple spy shots of the upcoming Scorpio so far, none of them has captured the new SUV without camouflage. This leads us to believe that the launch of the new Scorpio is still far away which makes sense because Mahindra has recently introduced the new Mahindra XUV700.

Thanks to the new spy video and the earlier spy shots and footage, we do know a handful of details about the new Mahindra Scorpio. For instance, the upcoming SUV will continue to have the tallboy stance for which it has always been popular. However, there might be some alterations in the dimensions. There would also be a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, Mahindra would provide a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop lamp, a rear wiper, and the side-opening tailgate.

In terms of exterior features, at the front, there would be a new grille with both horizontal and vertical slats. The SUV would be using LED projector headlamps and come equipped with LED DRLs. On the inside, expect to have a sunroof and brown upholstery with orange stitching, a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and silver garnishing, a revised dashboard and centre console, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, etc.

The new Mahindra Scorpio would be made available with two engine options - a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It’s being said that Mahindra would introduce an AWD model, too.