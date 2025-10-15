New Lexus LM 350h Arrives in India, Redefines Ultra-Luxury Travel

Lexus India has launched the new LM 350h, marking a bold step forward in the ultra-luxury mobility space. Designed as the brand’s flagship people mover, the LM 350h blends opulent comfort, refined craftsmanship, and advanced hybrid technology, offering a first-class experience on wheels.

Since its debut, the LM 350h has drawn an overwhelming response from Indian luxury car buyers, reflecting the country’s rising demand for high-end chauffeur-driven mobility. With its meticulous detailing and serene cabin, the new model sets a fresh benchmark for luxury travel.

Key highlights of the LM 350h include an E20-compliant hybrid powertrain, aligning with Lexus’ push for sustainability and cleaner mobility. The cabin experience has been elevated further with features like a power sliding door switch on the rear console, auto-dimming ORVMs for enhanced safety and convenience, and a new rear console tray that adds a touch of refinement to the four-seater variant.

Deliveries of the new LM 350h have now commenced across India, with Lexus inviting guests to visit their nearest Guest Experience Centre to explore the brand’s most luxurious offering yet — a model that redefines what it means to travel in comfort and style.