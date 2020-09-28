Jaguar Land Rover started accepting bookings for the new Defender earlier this year, however, no details regarding the new SUV’s launch in our country were released. Now, finally, the company has announced the new Land Rover Defender India launch timeline.

The new Land Rover Defender will be introduced in the Indian market on 15 October. It will be available in two trims - the short wheelbase 90 (3-door) and the longer wheelbase 110 (5-door) - both of which have 5 variants each. Jaguar Land Rover would have launched the new Defender in our region earlier, however, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the company’s plans off the track.

New Land Rover Defender Price

The new Land Rover Defender price in India was announced earlier this year when the company opened its order books for the upcoming SUV. The 3-door range of the new Defender will have a starting price of INR 69.99 lakh* whereas the 5-door line-up will be available from INR 76.57 lakh*.

New Land Rover Defender Specs

Powering the new Land Rover Defender will be a 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that can pump out 300 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be mated to an 8-speed transmission. Jaguar Land Rover has also incorporated its Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system.

New Land Rover Defender Key Features

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Meridian audio system

360-degree surround camera

Luxurious and comfortable seats

Electrically adjustable and heated front seats

Blind Spot Assist

Six airbags

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL

Contrasting roof

Sliding panoramic roof

Electronic air suspension

Wade Sensing

When launched, the new Land Rover Defender will compete with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G350. While the deliveries of the 5-door range of the latest SUV will commence on 15 October itself, those of the 3-door models have been delayed thanks to the Covid-19 and thus, will start at a later stage.

*Ex-showroom