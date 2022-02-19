New Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Makes its European Debut

Just four months after its world premiere last September, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe now features in an exclusive pre-booking initiative in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Visitors to the dedicated website can be among the firsts to discover the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Exclusive Launch Edition and can express their interest in being contacted when the vehicle is available in dealerships.

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the SUV that has received more awards than any other – features a new architecture, the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, a new exterior design and a new interior made with quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies. As the leading SUV brand in terms of off-road performance continues its journey towards a future of “Zero Emission Freedom”, the new model is presented as the most technologically advanced Jeep Grand Cherokee with the best 4x4 performance ever.

Equipped with state-of-the-art systems, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been designed in its entirety to offer unparalleled off-road capabilities and safe driving dynamics. The Quadra-Drive II 4x4 drive systems, Quadra-Lift air suspension and the Selec-Terrain traction management system – offering a choice among five driving modes: Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport – ensure the Grand Cherokee retains the Jeep brand’s legendary 4x4 capabilities.

The new Grand Cherokee sports more high-tech specifications than it ever has. As standard, the Exclusive Launch Edition comes with a new level 2 (L2) Active Driving Assist – with which drivers still need to keep their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road – the new 10-inch color Head-up Display (HUD) in the windscreen, an exclusive screen for the front passenger for navigation, camera image display and entertainment, and the new digital rear mirror. Also fitted are full-LED headlamps and Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, which makes parking manoeuvres much simpler, plus a night vision camera and full-speed forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Orders for the Exclusive Launch Edition – once in dealerships – will only be open to customers who have expressed their interest on the dedicated website from 17 February to 30 March 2022. It will be available in the dedicated full-option Exclusive Launch Edition configuration, to include wide-ranging specifications as standard with high-tech accessories and driver assistance systems and a specific launch package that might vary markets by markets.