New Jawa 350 Launched in India: What's New

An updated iteration of the Jawa 350 has been launched in India for Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the motorcycle looks quite similar to the outgoing model, the company says that it has made multiple changes to make it more appealing. So what exactly is new?

What's New

The Jawa 350 boasts an enhanced stature with a long wheelbase and a class-leading 178mm ground clearance, ensuring a commanding presence and superior ride quality. The precise dimensions of the bike have been calibrated to offer an optimal balance of comfort and style, in line with the classic Jawa design ethos.

Re-engineered for the modern rider, the feature packed Jawa 350 sports a top-tier braking system, with 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes accompanied by Continental dual-channel ABS. This system ensures unrivalled safety and precise control, making every ride a secure and exhilarating experience. The new Jawa 350 delivers exemplary ride and handling characteristics, creating the gold standard for what a legendary motorcycle in the modern era should be.

The Jawa 350, now available in Maroon, Black, and the all-new Mystique Orange, redefines beauty with its polished chrome and golden pinstripes. The motorcycle’s stunning design, coupled with its premium craftsmanship, is the quickest accelerating, best handling, best braking classic motorcycle in its class. It sets new industry benchmarks in fit and finish, and is a picture of enduring elegance.

New Jawa 350 Engine Specs

Powered by a potent 334cc liquid-cooled engine, the Jawa 350 delivers quick off-the-line acceleration with a meaty low-end and mid-range punch. With its 28.2Nm of torque served lower in the rev range and a power output of 22.5 PS, the Jawa 350 is well suited for city streets as well as for open roads, delivering a smooth, stress-free performance. The motorcycle, equipped with an Assist and Slip (A&S) clutch, promises a seamless and responsive riding experience.