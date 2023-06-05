New Hero HF Deluxe Series Launched in India - What's Exactly New Here

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero HF Deluxe series in India. The company says that the 100cc motorcycle now comes with enhanced safety and convenience features along with multiple new colours.

Adding to the striking appeal of Hero HF Deluxe, four new stripes enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the motorcycle. And, the Canvas Black Edition strives to take customer aspirations to newer heights, backed by enhanced safety and convenience.

Standard features such as tubeless tyres in Self and Self i3S variants will add to the high-value proposition of the brand. A USB charger comes as an accessory for convenience. For complete peace of mind, Hero HF-Deluxe comes with a standard five-year warranty and five free services.

Retaining the brand DNA, the new HF Deluxe portfolio presents the right balance of style, tech-excellence, and performance. Considered as India’s one of the most trusted brands, the HF Deluxe is the ultimate choice for customers for high fuel savings, sturdy and powerful engine capabilities, riding comfort, minimal maintenance, and appealing resale value.

The HF-Deluxe is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at attractive prices of Rs. 60,760/- for Kick Variant and Rs. 66,408/- for Self-Variant.