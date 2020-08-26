New-gen Mahindra Thar Rendered in a Set of Bright Colours

A few days back, Mahindra revealed the new-gen Thar in the Indian market. The SUV is now slated to launch in India on 2nd October 2020. The all-new Thar has attracted a lot of enthusiasts from all around the country because of its new looks and premium interior. It will be offered in six different paint options, namely Red Rage, Aquamarine, Mystic Cooper, Rocky Beige, Galaxy Grey, and Napoli Black. Sadly the automaker will not offer the new-gen Thar in White and silver colour shades as the new-gen model is introduced with three new colours. Here are a few digitally rendered images, which showcases the new-gen model of the SUV in some bright colour options.

Obviously, none of these colour shades will be offered with new-gen Mahindra SUV, but these digital illustrations clearly show us how unique and funky the SUV looks in these colourful shades. In these digitally rendered images, the 2020 Mahindra Thar features paint options like Green, Blue, Purple, and Orange. Talking of the variants, the off-roader will be offered in a total of 3 variants - AX, AX optional, and LX.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is offered with 2 engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel. The former develops 150bhp of power and 320 Nm of twisting force, while the latter produces power and torque outputs of 130bhp and 320 Nm, respectively. Both the engine options come mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Also, a four-wheel-drive transfer case with a low-range gearbox with offered as standard fitment across the range.

The SUV is likely to be priced between INR 10 to 15 lakh ex-showroom. The new-gen Thar will rival with the likes of upcoming Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. The automaker will start accepting the bookings for the SUV from 2nd October. The carmaker will also reveal its prices on the same date.

Also Read - New Mahindra Thar Looks Brute With Jeep Grille & Off-road Tyres

The 2020 Thar will be offered with hard-top and soft-top roof options. It’ll come loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, semi-digital instrument console, cruise control, premium leather seats and so on. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.