New Fastest Motorcycle Lap Record at BIC Created on Ducati Panigale V4

A new motorcycle lap record at the Buddha International Circuit (BIC) has been created by Ducati India Rider and Official DRE Instructor, Dilip Lalwani, astride a 2022 Ducati Panigale V4.

Lalwani set a new record on a production bike when he put in a hot lap on Sunday during the ISBK Track Days event, which was held on 26-27 November, 2022.

Dilip was riding the new 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 and set the fastest lap of 1:55:963, beating the time set by Ducati’s official test rider Alessandro Valia who clocked the fastest lap of 1:56:316 during the DRE Track Days event held in 2018.

“I am thankful to the technicians, and the designers at Ducati for creating the epitome of superbikes, the Panigale V4, and the team at Ducati India for constantly supporting me to give my maximum on the racetrack. The all-new Panigale V4 2022 is a dream to ride, and the performance of this motorcycle is unmatched, to say the least. I am confident that I will improve my timing over the next few months as I spend more time with my Panigale V4 and will aim for higher accolades in the future!” said Dilip Lalwani, Ducati India Rider and Official DRE Instructor.

The motorcycle ridden by Dilip is a Panigale V4 2022 fitted with the full system Akrapovic Exhaust and Ohlins suspension from the Ducati performance catalogue, while the engine and other components are completely stock. The new Panigale V4 is priced at INR 26.49 Lacs, while the Panigale V4 S is priced at INR 31.99 Lacs (Both prices ex-showroom India).