New Dacia Spring EV Revealed, Now Made in Europe

Dacia has unveiled the second-generation Spring, doubling down on its mission to deliver affordable electric mobility. This time around, the all-electric city car will be produced in Europe, marking a significant shift in its production strategy.

The new Spring builds on the success of its predecessor, which has racked up nearly 210,000 customers across Europe since its debut in 2021. Despite the generational update, Dacia has stuck to the core formula—compact dimensions, a fully electric powertrain, four-seat practicality and a usable boot.

The brand positions these elements as non-negotiable, ensuring the Spring remains a no-frills, accessible EV aimed squarely at urban buyers. The name itself continues to reflect themes of renewal and energy, aligning with Dacia’s broader push towards simple, value-driven electric mobility.

While technical details remain under wraps, the shift to European production is a major highlight, potentially improving supply chains and market responsiveness.