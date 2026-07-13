Mini Cooper Oxford Edition Marks 25 Years of Oxford Plant Production

BMW Group is celebrating 25 years of modern Mini production at its Oxford plant with the launch of the Mini Cooper Oxford Edition. This special model is based on the three-door Cooper and will be offered in both Cooper C and Cooper S variants.

The Oxford facility has been central to Mini’s modern era since 2001, sitting on the same historic grounds where the original Mini first rolled out back in 1959. This new edition pays tribute to that legacy with a distinctly British design theme.

On the outside, the Oxford Edition stands out with a Union Jack graphic on the contrasting white roof, paired with a bold red and white stripe running across the car. Buyers can choose from three exterior shades—Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, and Blazing Blue. White mirror caps and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with unique detailing complete the look.

Step inside, and the British theme continues. The steering wheel and driver-side floor mat feature Union Jack accents, while the passenger-side mat carries a chequered flag motif, nodding to Mini’s motorsport roots. Special door sill plates highlight the 25-year milestone every time you step in or out.

BMW has also introduced a matching Oxford Capsule lifestyle collection, featuring bags, clothing, and accessories with similar design elements.

It’s worth noting that this Oxford Edition is distinct from the version previously sold in the US, making it a unique, market-specific tribute to Mini’s production heritage.