E20-E85 Ready Flex-Fuel Yamaha FZ Launched in India

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the FZ Blue Flex, bringing flex-fuel technology to its popular FZ lineup. Priced at ₹1,24,240 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model marks a step toward cleaner mobility and reduced dependence on conventional fuels.

At its core is the familiar 149cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, now engineered to run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. This flexibility aligns with India’s growing focus on alternative fuels, while retaining the performance and reliability the FZ series is known for. The engine produces 8.6 kW of power and 12.8 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 5-speed gearbox.

Visually, the FZ Blue Flex stays true to its sporty roots. It features a full-LED projector headlamp with integrated position lights, a muscular fuel tank with aerodynamic touches, and a compact exhaust. A single-piece seat and sharp LED tail lamp round off its modern design.

The bike rides on telescopic front forks and a rear swingarm setup, offering stable and predictable handling. Safety is taken care of by ABS, ensuring confident braking across varied riding conditions.

The FZ Blue Flex will be offered in a Metallic Black shade and will be available through select Blue Square dealerships across key states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.