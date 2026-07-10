Renault Achieves Major Milestone, Manufacturers A Million EVs in France

Renault Group has crossed a major milestone, producing over one million electric vehicles in France since 2010. A significant chunk of this output—around 600,000 units—comes from its northern France production hub, known as Electricity.

The achievement highlights Renault’s aggressive push into electrification. Since 2021, the company has invested €13 billion in EV manufacturing across France, with another €13 billion planned under its futuREady strategy.

At the centre of this expansion is the Electricity hub, spread across Douai and Maubeuge. In just five years, it has evolved into one of Europe’s key EV production bases. The recently introduced Renault 5 E-Tech electric has played a major role here, crossing 100,000 units by the end of 2025. Production is expected to exceed 200,000 units soon.

Interestingly, the facility’s scope now goes beyond Renault-branded cars. It also supports production for Alpine, Nissan, and Mitsubishi, with Ford models set to join the line-up in the future. This multi-brand approach is helping Renault scale operations while attracting global manufacturing opportunities.

The group’s French operations currently employ around 39,000 people directly, with an additional 35,000 jobs supported through its supplier network. Expansion of the Electricity hub has also created 700 new permanent roles between 2022 and 2025, with more hiring planned in the coming years.