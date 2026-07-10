VinFast Advances Level 2++ ADAS with New AI Partnership

VinFast is pushing ahead with next-generation driver assistance tech, developing enhanced Level 2+ and Level 2++ systems for its upcoming vehicles. Early pilot testing of the more advanced Level 2++ setup is already underway on the VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs.

The Vietnamese automaker is working closely with AI specialist Autobrains to bring this vision to life. The partnership focuses on two parallel goals—upgrading ADAS features on current production models, and building a future-ready concept known as the Robo-Car.

At the heart of the Robo-Car system is a camera-based approach. It uses seven production-grade cameras paired with a compact, high-performance computing unit capable of handling around 20 trillion operations per second. Interestingly, VinFast is skipping expensive hardware like LiDAR and high-definition maps. Instead, it relies on Autobrains’ Agentic AI and Air-to-Road localisation, which blends real-time camera input with satellite data to understand surroundings.

VinFast’s current EV lineup already offers Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, automatic emergency braking, and intelligent speed assist. The new architecture aims to build on this foundation while keeping costs in check for wider scalability.

Testing of the Robo-Car platform is currently taking place in controlled zones in Hanoi, with plans to expand trials to larger cities and eventually global markets.

Rather than chasing headline-grabbing autonomy claims, VinFast’s approach is methodical. Each step is being validated through real-world testing, ensuring safety and reliability before broader deployment.