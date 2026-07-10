Audi A6, BMW X1 & Others Secure IIHS Safety Top Award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced its latest safety ratings, awarding the coveted Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) to four 2026 models—the Audi A6, BMW X1, Mazda CX-5, and Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

To earn this top distinction, vehicles must perform strongly across a series of rigorous tests. These include moderate overlap front, small overlap front, and side crash evaluations, all of which require a ‘Good’ rating. In addition, cars must offer effective headlights across all variants and score well in pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention tests, with these safety systems fitted as standard.

Among the winners, both the Audi A6 and Mazda CX-5 are all-new for 2026. The CX-5, in particular, marks a significant improvement, addressing shortcomings seen in the previous model’s crash prevention performance. The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, evaluated separately due to structural differences, also secured the top rating, while the BMW X1 qualified after completing additional crash testing.

Not all models fared as well. The Cadillac CT5, tested in the same batch, received poor ratings in key crash categories, including moderate overlap front and side impacts, along with a weak showing in crash prevention. Other vehicles, such as the Lexus IS and Nissan Kicks, had incomplete or limited test results in this round.

With safety standards becoming increasingly stringent, the latest IIHS results highlight which models are setting the benchmark—and which still have ground to cover.