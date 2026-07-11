Volkswagen Tayron Life Launched in India at ₹41.99 Lakh

Volkswagen has expanded the Tayron lineup in India with the introduction of a more accessible ‘Life’ variant, priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the sportier R-Line, this version focuses on comfort and features while retaining the SUV’s core strengths.

The Tayron is a sizeable 5-seater, measuring 4,792 mm in length with a 2,789 mm wheelbase. It offers an impressive 885 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 2,090 litres with the rear seats folded—making it a practical choice for long trips.

On the outside, the Life trim gets connected LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 18-inch ‘Bologna’ alloy wheels, and illuminated VW badges. Subtle touches like projection lighting from the ORVMs and lit door handle recesses add a premium feel.

Step inside, and the cabin is loaded with tech. A 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay takes centre stage, alongside a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster. The leather-wrapped steering wheel also gets paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.

Comfort features include 3-zone climate control, 12-way adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, and a flexible second row with sliding and recline functions.

Powering the Tayron is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Safety is well covered too, with Level 2 ADAS, nine airbags, ESC, hill assist systems, and more. The Tayron Life is available in multiple colour options, catering to a wide range of preferences.