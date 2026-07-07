Polestar 4 SUV Variant Confirmed, Sales Begin September 2

Polestar has officially confirmed an SUV version of its popular Polestar 4, with sales set to commence on September 2. The new body style builds on the success of the existing coupé-like model, adding practicality without compromising on performance.

The SUV will be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor configurations. The single-motor variant is expected to deliver a WLTP range of up to 630 km, while the dual-motor setup pushes output to an impressive 544 hp. Both versions benefit from a retuned chassis, ensuring the driving experience remains sharp despite the added versatility.

Under the skin, the SUV shares the same 400V electrical architecture as the standard Polestar 4. Production will take place at the company’s facility in Busan, South Korea, reinforcing its global manufacturing footprint.

Rather than introducing an entirely new model, Polestar has chosen to expand the appeal of its best-selling product. The SUV variant focuses on increased practicality, offering more storage space and everyday usability compared to the sleeker coupé design.

This strategy allows the brand to maximise an already successful platform while catering to a broader audience. Buyers looking for a balance between performance and utility now have a more flexible option within the Polestar 4 lineup—without the need for an all-new nameplate.