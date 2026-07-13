Audi Nuvolari Takes a Go at Goodwood Hill Climb Circuit

Audi has given the world its first proper look at the Nuvolari supercar in action, running a near-production prototype up the iconic Goodwood Hillclimb. Behind the wheel was nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, adding serious pedigree to the debut.

This marks the first time the hybrid supercar has been seen at speed in public. The Nuvolari is set to be Audi’s most powerful and fastest production model yet, while also introducing the brand’s new design direction. Production will be strictly limited to 499 units, with deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

While full technical details are still under wraps, early figures suggest a combined fuel consumption of 11.3 l/100 km, alongside an electric energy usage of 7.8 kWh/100 km—highlighting its hybrid credentials.

Goodwood also served as a stage for Audi’s heritage. The company showcased the Auto Union Lucca, a recreated 1930s racing saloon that originally set a flying-start mile record of over 320 km/h back in 1935. The reconstruction, based on historical data, was first revealed earlier this year in Italy.