Kia Recalls Over 460,000 Telluride SUVs Over Fire Risk

Kia America has issued a major safety recall affecting 462,869 units of the 2020–2024 Telluride SUV due to a potential fire risk linked to the power seat mechanism. Owners have been advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until the issue is fixed.

This recall, registered under NHTSA campaign number 26V430000, is notably a follow-up to an earlier action in 2024. However, Kia has now confirmed that the previous fix may not have fully resolved the problem—and in some cases, could have contributed to overheating concerns.

The root cause lies in the front power seat controls. If the seat slide knob or cover is accidentally knocked out of position, it can misalign the switch. This may cause the seat motor to run continuously, generating excessive heat and, in extreme cases, leading to a fire. Kia has reported seven fire incidents and 11 cases of seat motor melting so far.

To address the issue, the automaker will install a new electronic fuse system. This component is designed to cut off power if abnormal seat motor activity is detected, preventing overheating.

Owner notifications are set to begin from August 13, with repairs carried out at authorised dealerships. Additionally, affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs) will be available for verification on the official NHTSA website from July 17, 2026.

Owners seeking more details can also reach out to Kia’s customer support channels for assistance.