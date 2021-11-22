New Benelli Dealership in Dehradun Opens

Benelli India and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group has opened its 47th dealership in Dehradun. The state-of-the-art showroom is situated in a plush locale at BANSAL AUTO: 345/345, Bansal Tower, Karanpur.

The showroom, under the dealership of ‘BANSAL AUTO’, showcases the BS6 range of Benelli superbikes, which include the Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X and the 502C.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘BANSAL AUTO’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Dehradun Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Dehradun are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Uttarakhandregionis of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Mani Kshitiz Gupta, Dealer Principal, Benelli – Dehradun, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Dehradun, It is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”