New 400 PS Audi RS 3 Promises to be an Everyday Sports Car

The latest generation of the Audi RS 3 packs in even more power. Both models - RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan - of this series have been tuned for better performance. They have also received updated styling and interior to match their sporty character. However, even with all such traits, Audi says that the new RS 3 is suitable for everyday use.

The new Audi RS 3 comes to life courtesy of the one-of-a-kind 2.5L 5-cylinder TFSI engine that has won the “International Engine of the Year” award nine times in a row. In the latest generation of the compact sports car, the engine is now more powerful than ever before. It produces 400 PS and 500 Nm, sufficient to take the new RS 3 from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds with a limited top speed of 250 kmph. Apart from the rapid acceleration, the 5-cylinder engine also offers an intoxicating sound. For the transmission, there’s a 7-speed DCT unit.

The new Audi RS 3 is the first Audi model that comes standard-equipped with a torque splitter which ensures that the right amount of torque is optimally distributed along the rear axle. The suspension of the new models has been updated as well for improved performance. And to keep the power of the 5-pot engine in check, the car comes with newly developed six-piston steel brakes. Audi is also providing a ceramic brake system as an optional extra.

In terms of styling, the new Audi RS 3 features wide bumpers, redesigned Singleframe with its distinctive honeycomb grille, and larger air intakes. There’s also an eye-catching additional air outlet behind the front wheel arches. On the inside, the new models get too many elements that accentuate their sportiness. Some of them include a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus, RS-specific blinking shift indicator, 10.1-inch touch display, and a heads-up display.

The Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan is now available to order in Europe and will be launched in the fall of this year. The base price for the RS 3 Sportback is set at EUR 60,000, while the RS 3 Sedan is listed at EUR 62,000.