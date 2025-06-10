New Audi Q3 Teased Ahead of June 16 Global Debut

Audi has offered a sneak peek at the upcoming third-generation Q3, which is all set for its global debut on June 16, 2025. Two teaser images hint at a bold new design direction for the compact luxury SUV.

Up front, the new Q3 will sport a split headlamp layout—featuring sleek pixel LED DRLs above and the primary headlights positioned lower on the bumper. A side-angle shot further reveals a sculpted front fender and an aggressively styled bumper, emphasizing Audi's refreshed design language.

Under the hood, the next-gen Q3 is expected to offer a mix of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. While global specs are yet to be revealed, the current India-spec Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 187 BHP and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive.

More details will emerge at the global premiere, but this teaser already signals a striking evolution for Audi’s best-selling SUV.