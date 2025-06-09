Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched with Bespoke Styling Enhancements

Audi India has launched the A4 Signature Edition, an exclusive take on its premium sedan, packed with stylish upgrades and added tech. Priced at ₹57.11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Signature Edition is available in limited numbers and is based on the Technology variant of the A4.

Visually, this edition stands out with Audi rings entry LED lamps, rings decals, dynamic wheel hub caps, and a new aerodynamic spoiler lip. Inside, you get decorative wood inlays in natural grey, stainless steel pedal caps, a customisable key cover, and a premium fragrance dispenser—all bundled as Audi Genuine Accessories.

New for this edition is the Park Assist with 360° camera, making parking effortless. Customers can choose from five exterior shades including Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Progressive Red, and Manhattan Grey.

Under the hood, it retains the 2.0L TFSI engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system for added efficiency. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 241 km/h.

Other highlights include:

Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with MMI Navigation

19-speaker B&O sound system

Wireless charging and Audi Phone Box

Ambient lighting with 30 colours

Three-zone climate control and powered front seats with memory

With limited availability, the A4 Signature Edition adds a fresh layer of individuality to Audi’s bestselling luxury sedan.