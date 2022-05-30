New Ariya is Nissan's 6th Model to Feature Panasonic's WS HUD

The large-screen WS HUD (Wind Shield Head-Up Display) developed by Panasonic is installed in a new model crossover EV, the Ariya from Nissan. This is the 6th car model from Nissan to use the WS HUD of Panasonic, following the Skyline, Rogue, Qashqai, Pathfinder, and QX60.

The WS HUD is a system which presents a variety of information such as vehicle speed, navigation instructions, and ProPILOT 2.0 driver assist information in the driver’s line of sight by projecting it on the windshield. Since the display is projected near the center of the driver’s field of view, it reduces the burden on the driver by reducing eye movements and enhances the smooth interaction between driver and system.

With our expertise in optical technologies acquired through development of digital cameras, Panasonic has applied high precision free-form mirrors and a high-intensity PGU (Picture Generation Unit) to the HUD, successfully providing a large, bright, sharp screen (11.5 inch) with minimal distortion.

Overview of the developed technologies: