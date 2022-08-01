New Ampere Electric Scooter Dealership Opened in Andhra Pradesh

Ampere Electric has opened a new EV dealership under Laxmi Motors in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. This dealership will strengthen the brand's presence in the city.

Inaugurated by M Surya Prakash, Regional Manager, State Bank of India- Rayalaseema, the store will offer all Ampere products along with the additional EV resources. The store is located at 40/29/D, Ground Floor, Medum Compound, Ward No:40, Park Road, Opp: U Con Plaza, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh-518001. Through this expansion, Ampere Electric re-affirms its vision to make EV adoption fast and accessible, enabling last-mile connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new dealership store in Kurnool. Andhra Pradesh is a significant market for Greaves and the new dealership store will serve the secondary level network for the entire Kurnool district and provide the best connectivity for other adjacent small towns. The new dealership will cater to the growing demand for EVs in the city and provide the best ownership experience to the EV enthusiast.”

Customers can now buy a wide range of Ampere electric scooters of their choice including the latest Magnus EX at the new EV stores, along with a variety of other EV accessories. With 1.5 Lakh+ happy customers and more than 400+ authorized sales and service outlets across the country, a customer can buy and benefit through the entire ownership of the vehicle with assured life cycle support.