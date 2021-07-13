New 4-Seater Kia Carnival is All About Utmost Luxury & Comfort

Kia Carnival is already a popular choice amongst customers who are looking for a comfortable and spacious means of transport. But to take things to a whole new level, the South Korean car manufacturer has introduced a new 4-seater version of the Carnival in its home country that’s all about utmost luxury and comfort.

The new 4-seater Kia Carnival comes with a plethora of new features that enhance the overall comfort and luxury that the car has to offer. For instance, the rear seats use top-quality foam and 3D quilted Nappa leather. There’s also the ‘Premium Relaxation Seat’ function that helps distribute the load on the hips and back for a much more comfortable and relaxed experience.

Passengers can operate the seats of the new 4-seater Kia Carnival with a 7-inch touch-type integrated controller located between the rear seats or a smartphone application. Kia has also reworked the rear-seat lighting and air conditioning and added a foot massager located at the bottom of the front left of the second row. Apart from that, there’s also a cold/hot cabinet and a rear seat storage box.

Some of the other interesting features of the new 4-seater Kia Carnival include:

Rear seat cold/hot cup holder

Rear seat smartphone wireless charger

Rear seat exclusive table

21.5-in smart monitor

LED hanger in luggage space

To further enhance passenger comfort, Kia has tuned the suspension setup of the new 4-seater Carnival. The company is also using the 3.5L petrol engine that promises to deliver uninterrupted power without compromising the NVH levels of the vehicle. Overall, the motive of the new 4-seater Carnival is to provide passengers with the same comfort as in the first class of an aircraft.

In India, the Kia Carnival is currently available in 5 trims, as listed on the brand’s website. The price starts at INR 24.95 lakh for the base Premium 7-seater trim. On the other hand, the range-topping Limousine 7-seater trim is available at a starting price of INR 33.95 lakh.

