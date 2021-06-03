Experience Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carnival Live ‘Phygitally’ via Kia Digi-Connect

Kia India has launched an integrated solution application called ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to further enrich the digital buying experience for its customers. The company says that this an industry-first video-based live sales consultation solution that is offered through website scheduling and integration with the company’s CRM system.

Kia Digi-Connect is a one-of-a-kind customised application that will enable customers to connect with their nearest Kia India dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference offering them a showroom-like experience. The integrated solution application has been developed keeping in mind the current pandemic situation. It will not only ensure the safety of customers but also expedite and improve their buying process.

Speaking about the launch of the application, Mr Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said:

The Kia Digi-Connect initiative signifies Kia India’s bold and innovative approach towards offering a matchless premium customer experience, aligned with our new brand purpose - ‘Movement that inspires’. With this industry-first initiative, we have taken a step forward in transforming the purchase journey of our customers to a seamless, digital one. Technology-led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward. We are confident that such digital innovations will offer great customer delight at every step of their car buying journey and make Kia India an aspirational and lovable brand in the country.

The Kia Digi-Connect app is a completely safe and secure platform that is integrated with Kia India’s Central Lead Management System. To experience the digital buying solution, customers can go to the company’s official website and opt for video consultation through Kia Digi-Connect.

The Kia Digi-Connect solution will also provide customers several additional options of 360-degree virtual experience through video call, screen and video sharing along with sharing of brochures, price list, etc., through the digital medium. The app also allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives.

Introducing the Kia Digi-Connect, Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said:

We are committed to the safety of our consumers and dealer partners, especially in these difficult times of COVID-19, and the Kia Digi-Connect solution is designed to ensure just that. We believe this initiative will be a game-changer in the purchase journey of the customers as it offers a safe platform where the buyers can access all the information about Kia products and services from the comfort of their homes, as they would when visiting the showroom. This further reiterates our commitment to offering a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our patrons in the country.

