New 2025 Honda Civic Gains Powerful Hybrid Trims, Sportier Styling and Improved Tech

Building on the success of the 11th generation Civic – the 2022 North American Car of the Year – the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic adds more style, more tech and with the available two-motor hybrid powertrain, a lot more power. Positioned at the top of the lineup and expected to receive an EPA combined fuel economy rating nearing 50 mpg1, the new Civic hybrid, offered as either a sedan or hatchback, combines the fun-to-drive spirit of Civic with the award-winning Honda two-motor hybrid system.

The 2025 Civic will be available in four trim levels, starting with LX (sedan only) and Sport, and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid. The new hybrid-electric models will represent about 40% of Civic sales as a key step in the Honda electrification strategy. The 2025 Civic sedan will begin arriving at Honda dealers next month, while the Civic hatchback will arrive later this summer.

Most Powerful Non-Type R Civic Ever

With an anticipated combined 200 horsepower and an impressive 232 lb.-ft. of torque5,the new Civic hybrid-electric powered trims are the most powerful non-Type R Civics ever, providing quick, effortless acceleration while receiving outstanding EPA fuel economy ratings. Linear Shift Control further elevates the driving experience by mimicking the vehicle speed-linked rev feel typically associated with a conventional drivetrain shifting gears under acceleration. The resulting performance is even quicker than the outgoing 1.5L turbo-powered Civic.

The Honda two-motor hybrid system maximizes efficiency without compromising dynamic performance or passenger and cargo space. Optimized for the Civic and delivering a sporty driving experience, the refined Honda two-motor hybrid-electric power unit features two large and powerful electric motors.

In addition, the new Civic hybrids have four levels of regenerative-braking deceleration available through selector paddles on the steering wheel. The multiple levels provide a wide range of control during deceleration.

To further amplify Civic's legendary fun-to-drive spirit and class-leading ride comfort, the ride and handling dynamics of Civic hybrid have been optimized with unique spring and damper tuning, and a specifically-developed tire. Hybrid trims also enjoy the lowest NVH levels in the Civic lineup, with a robust noise reduction package that includes Active Noise Control on all hybrids, and wheel resonators on Sport Touring trims.

To support affordability for young buyers, Civic LX and Sport trims continue to be powered by a responsive and efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid trims benefit from Honda's powerful yet efficient two-motor hybrid system.

Drivers can seamlessly switch between selectable drive modes to optimize the Civic driving experience for various conditions. Econ, Normal, and Sport (Sport and hybrid trims only) modes feature pre-set performance settings for powertrain response, steering assist level and gauge cluster layout. Civic Sport Touring Hybrid models also feature a new Individual mode that enables customization of the driving experience.

Enhanced Design

The exterior styling of every 2025 Honda Civic is enhanced with a new more aggressive front fascia and grille, while new darker taillights give Civic sedan a sharper look. For an even sportier look, the new more-powerful hybrid-powered trims get a distinct body colored headlamp garnish and front lower spoiler. All Sport trims continue to feature dark trim and black 18-inch wheels. A new machine-finished wheel design is exclusive to the top-of-the-line Sport Touring Hybrid.

Four bold new colors including Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, Blue Lagoon Pearl (exclusive to Civic sedan) and Sand Dune Pearl (exclusive to Civic hatchback) enhance the appearance of the 2025 Civic.

Inside, the simple and clean Civic interior is also refreshed. All hybrid models are now available with a gray interior color. Sport Hybrid also comes standard with a moonroof, heated front seats and dual zone climate controls.

The Sport Touring Hybrid adds leather seating, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and intuitive technology, including a larger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility and a wireless smartphone charger. All Civic models now come standard with front USB-C ports.

Google built-In

Additionally, the top-line Sport Touring Hybrid features Civic's first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for a helpful, personalized and connected driving experience with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what's nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice, with the route map then displayed in the instrument cluster.

Drivers can control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favorite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

Safety for Everyone

The 11th-generation Civic is a safety leader in the compact class thanks to advanced active and passive safety technology that comes standard on every Civic. This includes Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

Civic's driver and passenger front airbags were designed to minimize the potential for severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. The front driver's airbag uses an innovative donut-shaped structure to cradle and cradle the head to reduce rotation. The passenger-side front airbag uses a three-chamber design with the two outer chambers designed to achieve a similar result. All Civic models also feature pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

Based on Honda's long standing "Safety for Everyone" approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all Civic models are equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). All Sport models are now also equipped with Blind Spot with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.