New Honda CR-V Achieves 5 Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Tests

The all-new Honda CR-V e:HEV and e:PHEV models with SENSING 360, have been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests.

Embodying Honda’s commitment to zero road fatalities involving any of its products by 2050, the sixth generation CR-V features a number of improved and upgraded technologies to achieve one of the highest levels of passenger and pedestrian safety in its class.

Honda SENSING 360 features a 100° forward facing camera, millimetre-wave radar, and four corner radars to offer a complete 360° view around the vehicle. Object recognition by image, via the CR-V’s updated front camera, and object detection by radar, allows the vehicle to identify road lines, verges, motorcycles, cyclists and other vehicles.

Included within Honda’s expansive SENSING 360 offering is an improved Front Cross Traffic Warning, which is designed to detect the presence of vehicles to the left, right and in front of the car before issuing audible, visual and tactile alerts to alert the driver if approaching with too much speed.

If the driver fails to respond, the Collision Mitigation Braking System is triggered, which automatically applies light brake pressure to help reduce the likelihood or severity of a frontal impact. If the system senses imminent collision, it will now brake forcefully.

In addition to Honda SENSING 360, to meet stringent Euro NCAP crash impact safety standards for Adult Occupant Protection, the CR-V’s body incorporates a number of structural braces to enhance the overall passive safety of the vehicle.

This includes the side frame and upper chassis member designed with multiple load paths to efficiently absorb collision energy away from occupants. In addition, the A-pillar has been designed and reinforced to suppress deformation of the passenger cell.

These structural improvements have been incorporated into the CR-V chassis to conform to the new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB), Advanced European Mobile Deformable Barrier and 32km/h pole crash tests. Due to the increased battery size of the e:PHEV variant, further floor cross members have been added to the chassis to minimize deformation of the floor from side collisions.

In addition to the stronger, more protective chassis, all trim variants of the new CR-V incorporate a total of 11 airbags as standard, including knee airbags for both front occupants to reduce injury during front impacts and side airbags to protect front and rear seat passengers. A front centre airbag features for the first time, which prevents a collision between the driver and front passenger during a side impact.

This level of protection is extended to all occupants, not just adults, as the car also scored well in the Child Occupant Protection category thanks to the integrated ISOFIX mounting points that conform to the latest European i-Size standards.

The Elegance grade CR-V e:HEV, equipped with Honda’s SENSING system, achieved a four-star rating in the new, more stringent NCAP tests.