Check Out This Fantastic Red Bull Livery On A Modified Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most widely modified SUVs in our country. We have reported to you with several over-the-top modifications for the Fortuner on occasions before, and here we have yet another wildly modified Fortuner that will surely arrest your attention. There's no way that fantastic paint and livery is missing someone's eye when this Fortuner goes down the road. Wrapped in a beautiful shade of blue with hexagonal design motifs all around and a big 'Red Bull' logo over the doors, this modified Fortuner stands out for its paint scheme alone.

The other most significant upgrade on this Fortuner is obviously the heavy duty metal bumper at the front. The bulky, blacked-out bumper features an integrated bull bar, an electric winch, LED light modules at either ends and a bash plate down below. The shape of bumper also help improve the approach angle of the SUV, something that will be of great use off-road. The rear bumper too has been updated with tow hooks for some heavy duty pulling. Elsewhere, this Fortuner gets a custom roof rack with LED light bars and the tail lamps have also been smoked out. It can also be seen riding or larger, aftermarket multi-spoke alloy wheels with lower profile tyres.

Do note, that this a pre-facelift version of the Fortuner, the same that was on sale in India till the end of 2020. Under the hood, the pre-facelift version of the Fortuner came powered by a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produced 177hp and 420Nm of torque. Toyota recently updated the Fortuner with a facelift here in India. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with revised LED projector headlamps and a completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome than the pre-facelift model.

The biggest change on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is the new bumper that looks sportier with deep set fog lamp housing and larger air dams. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer LED taillights at the rear. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India that gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper, and looks even sportier with a blacked-out split grille. On the inside, Toyota updated the Fortuner with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

