Modified Toyota Fortuner Facelift Portrays Black & White Filter with Perfection

Toyota Fortuner has recently received a mid-life refresh, which lends it with a slew of cosmetic and mechanical updates along with powerful powertrain options. The Fortuner facelift was launched in the country in January this year. But pictures of modified examples have started to float across the internet already. We too came across a set of images of a modified Toyota Fortuner facelift via social media platform, which has been tuned by a Coimbatore-based modifier – KitUp Automotive. Although the modifications are subtle, they are noticeable and help this Fortuner with an accentuated appeal.

Talking of the modifications, the tuner has thoroughly dechromed this Toyota Fortuner facelift by finishing the chrome bits in a piano-black theme. Starting from the front, the chrome-finished radiator grille now features a black theme, and a similar suite is followed for the scuff plate. Around the sides, the silver alloys wheels now wear a black paint scheme. To ensure the black and white theme is continued, the door handles, ORVM caps and the top half of the SUV features a blacked-out treatment. At the rear end, Toyota logo, tails lamps, and chrome applique are now painted in black.

Interestingly, this blacked-out treatment gels well with the white paint scheme of the SUV. Indeed, the black trim pieces add some contrast to the Fortuner’s white exterior. However, we are not aware of the modifications, if any have been performed on the inside. Interestingly, the Fortuner facelift comes loaded to the gills. Its long feature list comprises of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, connected car tech, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, 11-speaker JBL sound system, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats and more.

Toyota is offering the Fortuner Facelift with two engine options – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel. The 2.7L naturally-aspirated petrol unit is a 4-cylinder unit, which pushes out 166 Hp and 245 Nm, while the 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine is capable of pushing out 204 Hp against 500 Nm of max output. Transmission options on the petrol motor include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. However, the oil burner can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Prices for the Toyota Fortuner start at INR 29.98 lakh for the base-spec trim and go up to Rs. 37.58 lakh for the Legender trim. With these prices, it rivals the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster in the Indian market.

