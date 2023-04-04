Modified Harley: You Will Get Teary-Eyed After Watching This Video

Chitra Zutshi, Deputy Manager at Hero MotoCorp has been paraplegic since birth. And, she has dreamt of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, against all odds, for at least as long.

It was this dream that led Chitra to enter the “World’s Best Job” contest that Hero MotoCorp launched in October 2022, for a brand manager’s position in its Harley-Davidson Business Unit as the ultimate prize.

Chitra’s never-say-die spirit ensured that she made it through to the final 13 contestants. Only three tasks stood between her and her goal, one of them being a motorcycle riding skills challenge. For understandable reasons, Chitra could not participate in that test, and although she did get to ride pillion, the experience of gripping a chrome-laden handlebar

and controlling her own ride, was incomplete.

The team at Hero MotoCorp were now faced with an irresistible challenge. In keeping with its Mission to “Create, Collaborate & Inspire”, the team at Hero MotoCorp then came up with the idea of doing everything possible to enable Chitra to realise her dream. Rajputana

Customs helped the team to customize a Harley-Davidson Road King. The solution was to mount two auxiliary wheels at the rear to stabilize the ride, rendering it fit for Chitra’s special requirements.

At an event at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp presented Chitra with her very own purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King. As he handed over the keys, a visibly moved Dr. Munjal called Chitra “an inspiration to us all”, and promised her that he would one day ride pillion with her.

Under the supervision of an expert and for a safer riding experience, Chitra was provided with a rider’s training of control units which were to be operated by hands. She also learnt to keep her vehicle under control calmly and skilfully in unexpected situations. She piloted the Harley-Davidson Road King herself on the testing track at CIT, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.