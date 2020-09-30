Modified Ford Endeavour gets 7-inch lift kit, looks badass

The Ford Endeavour has always been regarded as one of the most badass-looking SUVs in India and the second-generation model of the SUV took its visual appeal several notches higher. People at Autobacs India have customized one such second-generation Ford Endeavour and transformed it into a mammoth beast.

The black-coloured modified Ford Endeavour in question here is one of the first Endeavours in India to get a seven-inch suspension lift kit, which has incredibly raised the stance of the SUV and makes it look huge. The additional things which accentuate its large size even further are 20-inch 10j monster rims which come wrapped with beefy Goodrich MT tires, 8-inch Fender flares and robust-looking monotube with nitrogen sub-tank with 12-step adjustability.

This customized Ford Endeavour has got some cosmetic add-ons too, which make it look dark and wicked. The list of these add-ons includes a Raptor X series body kit all around, while at the front, it gets carbon finished hood, MCC ranger snorkel, X glide roof lights, aftermarket projector headlamps with colour changing DRLs and Ford Raptor grille.

At the back too, this modified Ford Endeavour has been blessed with some changes such as LED pillar spotlights, redesigned LED inserts in the tail lamps and rear reflectors. All the chrome and silver-finished components of this modified vehicle are treated in an all-black theme.

The changes in this custom-built Endeavour are restricted to only the exterior, as the interior cabin, as well as the turbocharged diesel engine of this SUV, has been left untouched. This particular Ford Endeavour is the pre-facelift version which has a 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine (200 PS/470 Nm) coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission. In its latest version, the Ford Endeavour gets a subtler 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/420 Nm) mated to a more advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox.

