Mitsubishi Starts Building Nissan Rogue PHEV, Navara Pickup Under Alliance Deal

Mitsubishi Motors has commenced production of two key models for Alliance partner Nissan, strengthening OEM collaboration within the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance. The Japanese automaker has begun manufacturing the Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid for the North American market, alongside the Navara pickup truck destined for Oceania.

Production of the Rogue plug-in hybrid kicked off on 12 January at Mitsubishi’s Okazaki plant in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Meanwhile, assembly of the Navara began earlier on 20 December 2025 at Mitsubishi’s Laem Chabang facility in Thailand, a key export hub for the region.

The Nissan Rogue PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in North America in the first quarter of 2026, marking an important step for Nissan as it expands its electrified SUV portfolio in the region. The Navara pickup will follow closely, with its Oceania launch planned by the end of Q1 2026.

For Nissan, the arrangement allows faster portfolio expansion without major new manufacturing investments, while Mitsubishi benefits from improved plant utilisation and economies of scale. The move also underlines Mitsubishi’s continued role as a manufacturing backbone within the Alliance, particularly for SUVs and pickup trucks.

This OEM supply agreement is part of a broader Alliance strategy covering pickup truck development and vehicle electrification. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi is also set to receive an OEM-supplied electric vehicle based on Nissan’s next-generation Leaf. That EV is expected to be introduced in North America in the second half of 2026, further deepening cross-brand collaboration.

Together, these projects highlight how the Alliance is leveraging shared platforms, factories and technologies to stay competitive across global markets while accelerating the shift toward electrification.