Mazda CX-6e Electric SUV Set for Europe Launch This Year

Mazda is gearing up to introduce the all-electric CX-6e in European markets by late summer 2026. The new SUV combines performance and efficiency, powered by a 190 kW rear-mounted motor paired with a 78 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. It offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 484 km, while DC fast charging at speeds of up to 200 kW can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes.

Inside, the CX-6e leans heavily on tech. A massive 26-inch dual split touchscreen dominates the dashboard, complemented by a head-up display that projects key information like speed, navigation, and safety alerts onto the windscreen. The system supports voice commands in nine languages and even gesture control, alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio is equally impressive, with a 23-speaker sound system that includes headrest-mounted speakers for front occupants. This allows for private calls and navigation prompts without disturbing passengers in the rear. Speaking of the back seat, occupants get their own touchscreen to control climate settings, the sunshade, and even adjust the front passenger seat.

Mazda has equipped the CX-6e with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features as standard. These include smart braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and more. Safety is further enhanced with child presence detection and nine airbags.

Two companion mobile apps add convenience, enabling Bluetooth key sharing for up to three users and seamless access to public charging networks across Europe. Details on right-hand-drive versions are expected to be announced at a later stage.