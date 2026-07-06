Kia Teases New EV and Hybrid SUV for India

Kia India has dropped a teaser hinting at two new electrified models headed to the Indian market—a battery electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid SUV. While details remain under wraps, early indications give us a fair idea of what’s coming.

The electric offering is expected to be the upcoming Syros EV. Likely built on the K1 platform, this compact electric SUV could be offered with two battery pack options—42 kWh and 49 kWh. Claimed range figures are expected to sit around 300 km and 355 km respectively, making it a practical urban and semi-urban EV option.

Alongside it, Kia is also preparing a new flagship SUV for India, believed to be based on the global Sorento. This model is expected to arrive with a hybrid powertrain, potentially featuring a new 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup tailored for Indian conditions.

Positioned at the top of Kia’s lineup, the hybrid SUV will go up against established rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and Toyota Fortuner. It’s likely to focus on a mix of performance, efficiency, and premium features to carve its space in the segment.

While the teaser keeps things vague, it clearly signals Kia’s intent to strengthen its electrified portfolio in India. With both EV and hybrid options on the horizon, the brand seems ready to cater to a wider range of buyers looking to make the shift toward cleaner mobility.