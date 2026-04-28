Mini Convertible JCW Pack Launched in India

Mini has launched the Convertible JCW Pack in India, priced at ₹61.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The JCW Pack adds a sportier edge to the Convertible, with exterior options including Legend Grey and Midnight Black, complemented by contrasting mirror caps and racing stripes. Visual upgrades include a redesigned grille, aggressive bumpers, side skirts, door sills, and black 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin gets a proper John Cooper Works treatment with a JCW sport steering wheel featuring paddle shifters, sport seats, and an Anthracite headliner. The soft-top roof enhances the open-air experience, folding down in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 km/h, and closing in 15 seconds.

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Feature highlights include adaptive suspension, JCW Sport brakes, cruise control, a heated steering wheel, and Level 1 ADAS. Tech-wise, the car packs a high-resolution OLED touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9, along with a head-up display, Harman Kardon audio system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Convertible JCW Pack is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mini claims a 0–100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.