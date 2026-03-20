MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Lands in India with Iconic Styling Cues

Mini India has introduced the Cooper S Victory Edition priced at ₹57.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run model made its debut at the brand’s new Jaipur dealership and will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with deliveries already underway.

This special edition pays tribute to MINI’s motorsport legacy, finished in a striking Chili Red shade with white racing stripes running from the bonnet to the rear. The standout “52” graphics on the sides and a subtle “1965” badge on the C-pillar nod to the brand’s racing heritage. A black panoramic roof and 18-inch JCW Lap Spoke alloys further dial up the sporty appeal.

Under the hood, the Victory Edition packs a punch with MINI’s TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, producing 204 hp and 300 Nm. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport transmission, it rockets from 0–100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 242 km/h.

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The driving experience is enhanced by adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes, offering sharper handling and strong stopping power—exactly what you’d expect from a MINI with racing DNA.

With its bold styling and punchy performance, the Cooper S Victory Edition blends nostalgia with modern thrills, making it a tempting pick for enthusiasts who want their hatchback to stand out as much as it goes.