MINI Charged Edition EV Launched in India, Limited to Only 20 Units

MINI India introduced the MINI Charged Edition, a limited edition of the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 20 units are available and can be booked exclusively online.

The MINI Charged Edition comes with one-time installation of the MINI Smart Wallbox charger and a portable DC charging cable. Customers can also explore customised finance options with MINI 360º as well as corporate and trade-in benefits.

Dynamic yet gentle, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. Delivering 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the car sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds, with no lag or gearshift interruptions. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

The MINI Charged Edition comes in a fully loaded feature rich fixed profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

BMW Group offers the best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network across 35 cities in India. The MINI Electric can be serviced across 36 BMW Group touchpoints across the country. The EV has been priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).