MG Motor India Unveils 1st Residential Community Charger in Gurugram

On a mission to accomplish its overarching goal of developing zero-emission zones in the city, MG Motor India inaugurated the first residential community charger in Gurugram with chargers installed at The WorldSpa condominiums.

To enable this, MG has collaborated with Electreefi (MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0 winner) and the condominium’s RWA to offer charger access to all EV owners and drivers, including WorldSpa residents and visitors.

Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future. In doing so, the carmaker aims to allow a seamless and hassle-free vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.

The chargers were inaugurated by Sumit Ahuja, Co-Founder, Electreefi, at a ceremony held on the 10th of November. With the launch of residential community chargers, MG Motor India is adding another step to its comprehensive charging infrastructure. The 6-step charging ecosystem will promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility in India.

Furthermore, to enable an EV ecosystem in the country, the carmaker has partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations. Apart from this, MG ZS EV comes with a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).