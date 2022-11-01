MG Motor India Achieves Highest Monthly Production in Oct 2022

MG Motor India has achieved its highest-ever monthly production output in Oct 2022. The company manufactured 5,008 vehicles last month. Out of which, 1000 units were of the MG ZS EV - an all-time high for MG India. This has been possible due to some improvement in semiconductor supplies through localization initiatives undertaken by the manufacturer. The coming weeks should hopefully see some more improvement.

MG Motor India also announced its retail sales figures of Oct 2022. The company sold a total of 4367 units last month which is a growth of 53% over the same month last year.

MG Motor continues its focus on meeting customer demand. The recent production uptick has made the commencement of the deliveries of Astor, India’s first SUV with AI inside, in both CVT and AT variants, possible.

The milestone for the all-new ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, having recording the highest-ever retail sales of 784 since it was launched in 2020, is supported by the comprehensive charging ecosystem which is expanding across the country.

The MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, also continues its robust performance in sales and the company is all set for the launch of the Next-Gen Hector, scheduled around the end of this year.