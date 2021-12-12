MG Hector Exports to Nepal Commences

MG Motor India has announced the commencement of exports from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The company will begin with exporting India’s first Internet SUV - MG Hector to Nepal as the 1st step towards its expansion plan for other South Asian Countries.

MG Motor India began commercial production in India on May 6th, 2019, launching its 1st car, MG Hector, in June 2019. MG Hector has seen a phenomenal growth trajectory in India and has become a part of over 72,500 Indian families since its inception.

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”

