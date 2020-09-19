MG Hector Dual Delight launched, available in 2 colours

Earlier this month, MG had launched the Hector Special Anniversary Edition in the Indian market. Available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the new MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition is based on the Super trim of the standard model. Now, MG has introduced the new Hector Dual Delight variant which is available in 2 colours.

The new MG Hector Dual Delight is basically the top-spec Sharp variant of the SUV with added dual-tone colours, which should enhance the overall visual appeal of the car. At the moment, MG is offering only two dual-tone colour options, namely – Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black.

The new dual-tone variant of the Hector comes with a black roof for a sporty look. MG has also painted the A-pillars and the ORVMs black to make the Hector Dual Delight that much more appealing. Apart from the cosmetic upgrade, no other changes have been implemented. So, features such as the panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ABS and EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system can be found in the new dual-tone Hector SUV.

As for the engine options, there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. The former is also available in a mild-hybrid version. For the transmission, there is a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual on offer.

The new MG Hector Dual Delight is available at a starting price of INR 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and demands a premium of INR 20,000 over the single-tone colour options. With back-to-back launches of new variants of the Hector, perhaps, MG is trying to lure in as many customers as possible as the festive season in the country is nearing. We wouldn’t be surprised if MG also introduces a dual-tone variant of the larger Hector Plus.

