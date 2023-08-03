MG Comet EV Special Gamer Edition Launched at a Premium of Rs 65,000

MG Motor India has announced the launch of an all-exclusive Special edition of Comet EV, known as 'the Gamer Edition'. This marks the debut of the first-ever customized car in the EV segment. The aesthetics and ambience of this edition have been conceptualized and designed by India's renowned gamer MORTAL (Naman Mathur), the OG MVP.

MG Comet EV Special Gamer Edition will be available at an additional price of INR 64,999 over the existing car cost. Customers can book their favourite car online on MG Website or across MG dealerships in India. MG Comet EV Special Gamer Edition is available across all the variants – Pace, Play, and Plush.

Inspired by the gaming community's Bold, Vibrant, Dynamic and Techno vibe, MG Comet EV Special Gamer Edition has been conceptualized in dark and light themes to create a sense of zaniness for Gen Z, who like the adrenaline rush of gaming. The lucid exteriors of these vehicles have been crafted from recycled plastic material with dark chrome and metal finish with an illuminated texture that strikes a great appeal.

The interior of MG Comet EV Special Gamer Edition will enthuse gaming aficionados/fans and boasts Neon Elements derived from glowing materials. The ambient light in the cabin and tactile patterns on the key enhance the overall appeal and are built to perfection, suiting the taste of the gaming tribe.