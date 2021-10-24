MG Astor Sold Out for 2021 in Minutes

MG Motor India opens bookings for the MG Astor on 21 Oct and the car was sold out in minutes, deliveries will commence from 1st November 2021. The carmaker aims to deliver 5000 units within this year.

The customers can now book the MG Astor for 2022 through the company’s official website or by visiting an authorized MG showroom.

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

MG Astor is India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. With cutting-edge technology and design excellence, Astor’s contemporary style connects with consumers. The interior is elegantly crafted with soft-touch and premium material.

Customers can choose between variants starting from Style, going up to Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp. The SUV with 80+ connected car features is further categorized into nine variants based on engine and transmission choices. Customers will experience an advanced driving performance with the various subscriptions available on MG’s i-SMART Hub.