Mercedes-Benz Presents Innovative Project Maybach Concept Car

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Project Maybach Concept Car at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

This futuristic electric concept, designed by the late Virgil Abloh and Gorden Wagener, is a 6-meter-long luxury off-roader with two seats. First revealed at the Miami Art Week in 2021, it boasts a striking black front fascia, circular LED headlamps, and a chrome grille. Additional features include roll-over protection, an integrated roof carrier, auxiliary lamps, a rugged skid plate, and massive off-road tyres.

Inside, the car sports polished aluminum and ultra-soft sandy leather, naturally tanned with coffee shells. The jacquard houndstooth-finish headrests can double as blankets, and the seats are designed to be removed suitcase-style for use in a high-end tent.

Previously, Mercedes-Benz has also showcased the Maybach Vision 6, AMG GT, and Electric G-Class in India.

