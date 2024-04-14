2025 Mercedes EQS Sedan Revealed: Improved Range, Updated Looks

Mercedes-Benz has once again raised the bar in the luxury electric vehicle market with the unveiling of its updated EQS Sedan for the 2025 model year. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the 2025 EQS promises improved range, refreshed aesthetics, and enhanced features that cater to the discerning tastes of luxury EV enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the new EQS is its redesigned exterior, which retains the sleek and futuristic design language of its predecessor while incorporating subtle nods to Mercedes-Benz's rich heritage. From the revised radiator trim to the classic grille design with horizontal slats, every detail exudes sophistication and elegance. The addition of chrome applications and an upright star hood ornament further accentuates the car's premium appeal.

Inside, the 2025 EQS offers a sumptuous cabin that can be customized with "MANUFAKTUR Selection" options, allowing drivers to personalize their driving experience to their exact preferences. For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, executive seating is available as an optional upgrade, providing unparalleled comfort and refinement on every journey.

However, the most significant improvements lie beneath the surface. Thanks to a larger 118-kWh battery, the latest EQS delivers an impressive 11% increase in range compared to its predecessor. With over 50 miles of additional autonomy, drivers can enjoy the freedom to explore farther without the need for frequent recharging stops. The EQS 450 4MATIC now boasts a remarkable range of 496.5 miles, while the premium EQS 450+ surpasses the 500-mile mark per charge.

Moreover, enhancements to the battery and powertrain enable the EQS to achieve a towing capacity of up to 3,750lbs, further expanding its versatility and utility for drivers with diverse needs.

