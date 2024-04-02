Mercedes G-Wagen Takes a Green Turn with Its First-Ever Hybrid Engine

The Mercedes G-Wagen, an icon of the luxury SUV world, is preparing for a significant transformation in its 2025 lineup, marking a pivotal moment in its storied history. Among the notable changes is the introduction of its inaugural hybrid engine, signaling a shift towards sustainability in the realm of rugged performance vehicles.

In a move that reflects the German Tristar brand's commitment to innovation, the latest iteration of the G-Wagen incorporates a Formula 1-inspired mild-hybrid system, featuring a 48-volt onboard electrical system. This groundbreaking technology will be integrated into both the base model and the high-performance G63 variant, setting a new standard for eco-conscious luxury SUVs.

At the heart of the 2025 G-Wagen lineup lies a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, complemented by the mild-hybrid assist. This powertrain delivers an impressive output of 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, offering a potent blend of performance and efficiency. Meanwhile, the G63 receives a similar hybrid treatment, enhancing its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to produce a formidable 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to the eco-friendly powertrain, Mercedes has equipped the G-Wagen with advanced off-road capabilities, ensuring its legendary prowess remains uncompromised. The AMG Offroad Package Pro introduces features like AMG Tracking Pro and AMG Active Balance Control driving modes, enhancing traction and control in diverse terrain. Furthermore, the inclusion of AMG Active Ride Control and a transparent bonnet camera system provides unparalleled visibility and stability, making off-road adventures safer and more exhilarating than ever before.

Beyond its off-road prowess, the hybrid powertrain promises improved fuel efficiency and extended range, catering to both environmental concerns and practical considerations. By harnessing the instantaneous low-end power and torque of the electric motor, the G-Wagen delivers unmatched performance off the beaten path while minimizing its carbon footprint.

