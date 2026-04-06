Mercedes EQS Gets Steer-by-Wire Tech, Ditches Mechanical Link

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce steer-by-wire technology on the updated EQS, making it the first German manufacturer to bring the system to a production car.

The setup replaces the traditional mechanical link between the steering wheel and front wheels with electronic signals. Paired with the EQS’ 10-degree rear-axle steering, it promises sharper responses while enhancing manoeuvrability at low speeds.

One of the key benefits is improved comfort. The system filters out unwanted road vibrations while still delivering natural steering feedback using software-based calculations of tyre-road interaction. It also enables a redesigned, flatter steering wheel, improving visibility of the driver display and making entry and exit easier.

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Mercedes-Benz has thoroughly tested the technology, clocking over one million kilometres across test rigs, tracks and real-world conditions to ensure reliability.

Safety remains a priority. The steer-by-wire system features a redundant architecture with dual signal paths, ensuring steering control even if one system fails. In extreme scenarios, lateral control can still be maintained using rear-axle steering and selective braking via the electronic stability system.

The new steering layout also required a redesigned airbag system. Engineers developed a specialised deployment structure to ensure occupant safety remains uncompromised despite the compact steering wheel design.

For traditionalists, Mercedes will continue to offer a conventional electromechanical steering setup as an alternative.