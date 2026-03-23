Mercedes-Benz GLB Gets Mild-Hybrid Power, New Tech in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the combustion-engine lineup of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB in Europe, now featuring 48V mild-hybrid tech across the range. Prices in Germany start at €50,396.

At the core is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 22 kW electric motor integrated into an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The setup is offered in three power outputs—100 kW, 120 kW, and 140 kW—with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

The 48V system uses a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, enabling short bursts of electric-only driving in city conditions, coasting at speeds up to 100 km/h, and energy recuperation of up to 25 kW. Fuel efficiency ranges between 5.7 and 6.7 L/100 km (WLTP), making it more efficient without sacrificing usability.

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Tech is a big highlight. The GLB now runs on Mercedes’ MB.OS platform and supports over-the-air updates. The latest MBUX infotainment system integrates AI from Microsoft and Google, enhancing user interaction. Buyers can also opt for the MB.DRIVE ASSIST package, offering Level 2 driver assistance with features like steering assist, adaptive cruise, and lane-change support.

Practicality remains unchanged, with seating for up to seven passengers and a 540-litre boot.